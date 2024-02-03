Barclays Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $173.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.