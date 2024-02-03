Barclays Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $64.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.56.

BXP stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

