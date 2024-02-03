Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

