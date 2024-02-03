Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 1.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.70. Approximately 215,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 286,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.54.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.15. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 983.84% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.1690141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
