Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 113,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 43,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.03. Baylin Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 932.26%. The business had revenue of C$23.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0045821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.