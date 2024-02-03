Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading Down 1.2%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Beach Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.
About Beach Energy
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
