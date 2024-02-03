Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 604,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,196,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

