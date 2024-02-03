Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $940.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

