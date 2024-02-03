BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.1%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 364.75 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.63). Approximately 607,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 671,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.62).

BH Macro GBP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.67 ($25,457.25). In other BH Macro GBP news, insider Bronwyn Curtis bought 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,457.25). Also, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($190,683.45). Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

