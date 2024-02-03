Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 26th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 152.0% per year over the last three years. Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

TECH stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 34.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

