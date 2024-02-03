Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $70.32

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $67.10. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 286,536 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

