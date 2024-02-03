Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.02 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $844.17 billion and $16.02 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,032.33 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00556218 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00170648 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019864 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,617,050 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
