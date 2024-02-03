BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $43,061.59 or 1.00004575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $534.77 million and approximately $614,546.89 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00175609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,102.06863522 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $409,286.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.