Bitkub Coin Price Reaches $1.93 on Exchanges (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $171.34 million and $371,040.79 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native utility token on the Bitkub Chain, serving various functions within the Bitkub ecosystem. It can be used for paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and transferring KUB between users. Additionally, KUB facilitates the functioning of Bitkub NEXT (Wallet), Bitkub NFT (NFT Marketplace), and various other applications and services within the Thai blockchain ecosystem. The coin is also instrumental in the Bitkub Chain’s consensus mechanism, which employs Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), with validator nodes required to own a certain amount of KUB coins. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange, created Bitkub Coin (KUB) in 2018. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a pioneering tech entrepreneur in the Thai cryptocurrency space, founded Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and was instrumental in establishing Bitkub as one of the country’s leading digital asset exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.