BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGR opened at $12.07 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

