BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BGR opened at $12.07 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
