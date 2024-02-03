BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

