BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

