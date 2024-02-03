BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

ECAT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,480,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,069,073.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,480,302 shares in the company, valued at $428,069,073.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

