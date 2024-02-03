BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 177,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 159.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

