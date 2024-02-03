BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.46.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
