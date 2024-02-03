BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BME stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

