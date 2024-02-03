BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
BME stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $43.55.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
