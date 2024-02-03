BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BLW opened at $13.92 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,363,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $425,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

