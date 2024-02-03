BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
