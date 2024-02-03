BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,211 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

