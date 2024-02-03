Blur Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $47.60 million and approximately $81.28 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,282,723,963.0898023 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.5898976 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $75,122,891.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

