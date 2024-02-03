Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $83,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

