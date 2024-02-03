Boston Partners Buys 5,752,397 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $53,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

