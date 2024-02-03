Boston Partners Has $115.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $115,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

