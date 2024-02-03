Boston Partners Has $86.49 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.59% of Brink’s worth $86,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Brink’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Brink’s by 52.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 162.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $80.46 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

