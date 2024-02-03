Boston Partners Has $94.61 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 158.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $94,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

