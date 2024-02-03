Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.59% of Atkore worth $88,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $148.58 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

