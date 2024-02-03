Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.01% of Lear worth $79,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

