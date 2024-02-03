Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.00% of Nexstar Media Group worth $100,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $214.49.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

