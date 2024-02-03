Boston Partners Purchases 1,129 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.32% of ITT worth $106,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 1.8 %

ITT opened at $126.33 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

