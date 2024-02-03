Boston Partners Purchases 307,183 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.75% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $120,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $92,796,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18,345.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 385,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

