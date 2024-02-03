Boston Partners Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Partners reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 345,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NetApp were worth $125,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $364,170,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

