Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $103,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.