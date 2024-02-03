Boston Partners Sells 11,942 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $67,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,931,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

