Boston Partners Sells 188,899 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $136,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $103.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

