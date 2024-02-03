Boston Partners Sells 27,990 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.44% of Haemonetics worth $65,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

