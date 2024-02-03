Boston Partners Sells 35,389 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,389 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.59% of Resideo Technologies worth $105,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,652,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,813,000 after acquiring an additional 204,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,209,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.