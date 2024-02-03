Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $61.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $64.35 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

