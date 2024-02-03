Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

