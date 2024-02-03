Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $741.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

