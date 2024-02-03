Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.85.

NYSE BDN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $741.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

