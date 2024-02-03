Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.87 on Friday. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
