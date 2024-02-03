Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,326,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $713,605. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

BFAM opened at $100.43 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $102.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.