BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

