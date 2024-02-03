Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £362,568.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.26), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($460,931.76).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon Litherland bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £142.97 ($181.76).

On Monday, December 18th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($195.88).

On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($191.76).

Britvic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 764.50 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 853.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

