Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Target Price at $23.50

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,226,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

