Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $187.00

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EGP

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.