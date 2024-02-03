Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

